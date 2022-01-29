The intrigue surrounding Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship is heating up, with the latter reportedly looking for a home in Los Angeles near Kardashian's.

According to recent reports, the pair has been house shopping for some time and is planning to move in together in Los Angeles. "Pete has been spending more time in Los Angeles in order to be closer to Kim, and he's looking for a property there," a source told US Weekly on Thursday. "They've definitely gotten serious."

The SNL comedian and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' actress are getting closer, and they're even upping their game when it comes to date-planning.

The couple had a dinner party at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' home on Tuesday, January 25. The source told HollywoodLife, "They arrived and left together." According to TMZ, they arrived in Kim's car and stayed for several hours at the party. According to the article, when Kardashian and Davidson had finished partying with Bezos and the other people there, they left together and ended up in a Beverly Hills hotel.

Although moving in together appears to be a serious decision, the couple has been spending a lot of time together.

The A-list pair was seen having a meal at Quarters Korean BBQ in Los Angeles before going to 60out Escape to participate in an escape room. Kardashian's sister, Khloe Kardashian, joined them, as did some friends, including TV actresses Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, as well as SKIMS Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Romulus.