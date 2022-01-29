Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Davidson And Kim Kardashian To Move In Together?

Pete Davidson a well-known comedian and Model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian have been doing the rounds with their romance for quite some time now and it appears that they are becoming closer. With rumours claiming that they are going to move in together.

Davidson And Kim Kardashian To Move In Together?
Kim Kardashian and Peter Davidson - 042news.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 6:42 pm

The intrigue surrounding Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship is heating up, with the latter reportedly looking for a home in Los Angeles near Kardashian's.

According to recent reports, the pair has been house shopping for some time and is planning to move in together in Los Angeles. "Pete has been spending more time in Los Angeles in order to be closer to Kim, and he's looking for a property there," a source told US Weekly on Thursday. "They've definitely gotten serious."

The SNL comedian and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' actress are getting closer, and they're even upping their game when it comes to date-planning.

The couple had a dinner party at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' home on Tuesday, January 25. The source told HollywoodLife, "They arrived and left together." According to TMZ, they arrived in Kim's car and stayed for several hours at the party. According to the article, when Kardashian and Davidson had finished partying with Bezos and the other people there, they left together and ended up in a Beverly Hills hotel.

Although moving in together appears to be a serious decision, the couple has been spending a lot of time together.
The A-list pair was seen having a meal at Quarters Korean BBQ in Los Angeles before going to 60out Escape to participate in an escape room. Kardashian's sister, Khloe Kardashian, joined them, as did some friends, including TV actresses Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, as well as SKIMS Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Romulus.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Kim Kardashian Comedian Actor/Actress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Attacking Her For Oversharing Her Wedding Photos

Ankita Lokhande Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Attacking Her For Oversharing Her Wedding Photos

Watch: Salman Khan And Shehnaaz Gill Get Teary Eyed On 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale

'To All The Boys' Actress Lana Condor Engaged To Beau Anthony De La Torre

'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Joins The 'Fast and Furious 10' Cast

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan To Collaborate For Spy-Thriller?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway