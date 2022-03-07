Pearle Maany Opens Up About Being Bullied During Pregnancy

Malayalam actress Pearle Maany in a recent interview spoke about being bullied during her pregnancy, motherhood and how she manages a work life balance.

The actress in an interview with Pinkvilla opened up about being trolled during her pregnancy. She said, “When I was pregnant, I had to promote Ludo. During the promotions, I used to dress up, wear designer clothes, and post those photos online. More than criticised, I was being bullied and it was more on Facebook. It was a trash crowd.”

She added that even after requesting the trolls to stop, there wasn’t any effect on them. The continuous trolling was stressful for the actress, she revealed.

Manny said, “It was upsetting me because my sister and parents used to share screenshots of it with me. I was like why a pregnant woman cannot dress the way she wants. There were comments where I was asked why am I working just sit and relax. This should be a woman's choice.”

The ‘Ludo’ actress further went on to share that she missed her husband’s company during her pregnancy. She also revealed that her husband, actor Srinish used to pamper her more than her mother during the pregnancy.

On being asked about how she feels being a mother, the ‘Valimai’ actress said, “Right now, I'm at a very happy space. I feel like I have everything I ever wanted to because when Nila came into my life, I felt content. Before, I was rushing and running behind success to prove it to people and myself. For me, my daughter is everything now.”