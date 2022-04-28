Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Payal Rohatgi Speaks About Her Struggle With Infertility Issues On 'Lock Upp'

Actress and contestant of 'Lock Upp', Payal Rohatgi made a shocking revelation saying that she is infertile and cannot have kids.

Payal Rohatgi Speaks About Her Struggle With Infertility Issues On 'Lock Upp'
Payal Rohatgi Instagram/ @payalrohatgi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 11:04 pm

Actress Payal Rohathi is one of the strongest contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’. She is known for the ugly spats with her fellow contestants or for her dark secrets. In the recent episode, Rohatgi made a  revelation about her private life as she talked to the camera. She revealed that she is ‘infertile and thus cannot have kids’, according to Spotboye. 

The actress then revealed that she even told her boyfriend, Sangram Singh, to marry someone else who can give birth to his children. She said that she also tried IVF which didn’t work for her.

Related stories

‘Lock Upp’: Karan Kundrra Evicts Zeeshan Khan In A Surprise Visit

Mandana Karimi Responds To Ali Merchant Calling Her A 'Gold-Digger' In 'Lock Upp'

'Lock Upp' Contestant Munawar Faruqui Reveals He Is Married And Has A Son

She was heard saying, “I can't have kids. Maine socha hum shaadi tab karege, when I can get pregnant. So, I have to be fit mentally and physically, concentrate on acting and go on with life. It's okay to not get pregnant. 4-5 saal se hum log try kar rahe hai, nhi ho raha. So now, Sangram has to figure it and I think he has figured it out that I can't get pregnant. Maine IVF kiya but it was not successful.”

She further said, “Isliye main kehti hu Sangram ko kisi aur se shaadi karle- jo bache paida kar sake. Kabhi kabaar main aisa bolti hu.”

Rohatgi went on to advise the women and girls in their 20s to freeze their eggs so they can conceive even at later age and won’t suffer like her. She stated, “To all the women out there. If you are in your 20s, please freeze your eggs. When you freeze your eggs, you can conceive a baby in 30s and mid-30s.”

Previously, Rohatgi had an emotional breakdown after her boyfriend visited ‘Lock Upp’ house and proposed her for marriage. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Payal Rohatgi Lock Upp Infertility Shocking Revelations Art And Entertainment Entertainment TV Reality Shows Payal Rohatgi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Heatwave Explained: Why Mercury Is Soaring So High In India This Year

Heatwave Explained: Why Mercury Is Soaring So High In India This Year

The Family Man Season 3: Manoj Bajpayee Says Suspense from Amazon is killing the team

The Family Man Season 3: Manoj Bajpayee Says Suspense from Amazon is killing the team