Actress Payal Rohathi is one of the strongest contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’. She is known for the ugly spats with her fellow contestants or for her dark secrets. In the recent episode, Rohatgi made a revelation about her private life as she talked to the camera. She revealed that she is ‘infertile and thus cannot have kids’, according to Spotboye.

The actress then revealed that she even told her boyfriend, Sangram Singh, to marry someone else who can give birth to his children. She said that she also tried IVF which didn’t work for her.

She was heard saying, “I can't have kids. Maine socha hum shaadi tab karege, when I can get pregnant. So, I have to be fit mentally and physically, concentrate on acting and go on with life. It's okay to not get pregnant. 4-5 saal se hum log try kar rahe hai, nhi ho raha. So now, Sangram has to figure it and I think he has figured it out that I can't get pregnant. Maine IVF kiya but it was not successful.”

She further said, “Isliye main kehti hu Sangram ko kisi aur se shaadi karle- jo bache paida kar sake. Kabhi kabaar main aisa bolti hu.”

Rohatgi went on to advise the women and girls in their 20s to freeze their eggs so they can conceive even at later age and won’t suffer like her. She stated, “To all the women out there. If you are in your 20s, please freeze your eggs. When you freeze your eggs, you can conceive a baby in 30s and mid-30s.”

Previously, Rohatgi had an emotional breakdown after her boyfriend visited ‘Lock Upp’ house and proposed her for marriage.