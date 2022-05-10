Pakistani Court Acquits Saba Qamar Of Desecration Charges

A Pakistani court on May 9 accused actress Saba Qamar of alleged desecration for shooting a dance video at a historical mosque here, according to Etimes. The actress was seen in ‘Hindi Medium’.

Lahore Additional Sessions Judge, Malik Muhammad Mushtaq accused that Qamar and Bilal Saeed of charges in his eight page verdict. The police registered a FIR in 2020 for ‘desecration’ of Masjid Wazir Khan in Lahore. Even the Punjab government sacked two senior officials for their connection with the violation of mosque’s sanctity.

Qamar and Saeed apologised for their act after the received criticism and death threats on social media. The FIR states that the actors trampled upon the sanctity of mosque by shooting a video and sparked an outrage amongst the Pakistani people.

The court observed in its judgement, that the "investigating officer did not find any evidence to suggest that Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed intentionally damaged, defiled or disrespected the place of worship.”

"Rather, they being artists, joined the shooting with prior permission from the Aquaf department and religious affairs department, the government of Punjab, Lahore,” it continued. The investigators failed to produce any instruments that was played during the shoot at the mosque.

Qamar has received appreciation for her performances in Bollywood and has worked in a biopic of social media star Qandeel Baloch. Different religious parties like Jamaat-e-Islami had also held demonstrations to demand strict punishment to the couple.