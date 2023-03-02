Pakistani Actor Ushna Shah Deactivates Instagram After Being Bullied For Indian Style Bridal Lehenga

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah, who got married to golf player Hamza Amin on Sunday, deactivated her Instagram account now after she was brutally trolled for her choice of lehenga at her wedding. She took to Instagram to say that she is signing off from the platform and said that she 'worked very hard' to keep her wedding private, but felt 'violated' when her photos were shared online without permission, and she was in turn ‘bullied’ for wearing a red lehenga.

She also shared a screenshot of her recent conversation with the photographer, who allegedly sneaked a drone into her wedding and shared her unauthorised wedding photos online with the help of a fashion blogger, who was invited for the wedding.

She wrote, "I apologised to AB (a fashion blogger) only to save him from trolling and I am getting mercilessly bullied for getting married my way." Her reaction came after she was trolled for wearing a red lehenga to her wedding like an Indian bride.

Ushna wrote, "I have read many of the comments, they don't seem to stop. Please believe that I did not get married to offend our culture. That was not the intention, and if that is what people feel I have done then I apologise for letting them down. I am going to sign off from this platform (Instagram) for a few days for the sake of my mental health and to spend this precious time and energy on my wonderful husband and my new family, who are a blessing. I am also questioning if I am cut out for this job. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Earlier, Ushna Shah took to Instagram, shared a picture of her engagement ring on her stories, and penned a note, in which she slammed haters for criticising her for her bridal look. She wrote, "To those who have a problem with my dress: you weren't invited", adding you did not pay for my shade of red.

Ushna's bridal look was slammed by Twitter users. One wrote, "Pakistanis have their own cultures and religion. Stop trying to import Indian cultures in Pakistan. We're Muslims and our religion doesn't allow us to wear this kind of stuff. Stop spreading negativity."

"They are fooling people by promoting Indian culture in the name of Pakistani culture," read a tweet. Another one tweeted, "Why have Pakistani brides started dressing up in such Indian styles? This is not our culture!!"

Ushna Shah is a popular Pakistani actress, who has acted in films such as Teri Meri Love Story, Oye Kuch Kar Guzar and Punjab Nahi Jaungi. The actress has also acted in several TV shows such as Mere Khwabon Ka Diya, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Rukhsaar, Hum Tehray Gunahgaar, Bashar Momin, Piya Mann Bhaye, Duaa, Yeh Ishq Hai and so on.