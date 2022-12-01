Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has called out the rendition of Nazia Hasan’s 'Aap Jaisa Koi' for Ayushmann Khurrana’s film An Action Hero. Adnan Siddiqui took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi..”

Many fans agreed with him and wrote, “This is pathetic rendition of an immortal classic number by the late stunning Nazia Hassan ji is absolutely atrocious..!” Another added, “They just completely ruined it.” A third added, “What is with Bollywood ruining our classics?”

Earlier this year, there was much uproar about Abrar-Ul-Haq’s Nach Punjaban being used for the film Juggjugg Jeeyo, which starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar. Abrar had tweeted, “I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar.” Music label and production company T-Series had responded to Abrar Ul Haq’s accusation by a statement, arguing that the label had “legally acquired” the rights to the song and it is also available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel (embedded below).”

The trend of remixes has dominated the Bollywood industry and recently, Tanishk Bagchi faced backlash over the Jehda Nasha recreation, and earlier Falguni Pathak expressed her anger when her 90’s classics Maine Payal Hai Chankai was remixed by Neha Kakkar.