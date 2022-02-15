Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Oscars 2022: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Turn Hosts, ‘Fan Favourite’ Category Added To The Ceremony

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will each be in charge of one hour of the three-hour Academy Awards show, which will air live on ABC on March 27.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes to host Oscars 2022 Instagram

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 4:12 pm

The Oscars are apparently making up for lost time with three hosts for this year's awards: Variety reported on Monday 14th February that Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are in final discussions to host the 94th Academy Awards.

According to reports, each actor will be in charge of one hour of the three-hour presentation, which will run live on ABC on March 27. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as well as representatives for Schumer, Hall, and Sykes, did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Associated Press. The hosts will be announced on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning.

'Girls Trip' producer Will Packer is producing this year’s ceremony. Hall has been in several of Packer’s movies, including 'Think Like a Man' and 'Little.'

The show is attempting to recover from last year's poor ratings, which were both an all-time low and typical for pandemic-era awards ceremonies. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Oscars will include a new "fan favourite" award for the year's most popular film as voted on by Twitter users, according to organisers, in an attempt to entice viewers back to a show that has seen its viewership plunge.

The announcement will be announced on March 27 at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, following the failure of numerous popular blockbusters, such as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'No Time To Die,' to get Oscar nominations in key categories, including best picture.

Their exclusion has fueled worries that many viewers may avoid the event. However, any picture released in 2021 can be voted for in the new category via the Academy's website or the Twitter hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite, increasing the odds of a blockbuster being honoured on the night.

The Oscars' television viewership has dropped considerably in recent years. Last year's ceremony, which primarily recognised smaller, arthouse films including best picture winner 'Nomadland,' drew just over 10 million viewers, a 56 percent drop from 2020, which was already a record low.

