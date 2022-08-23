On KK's 54th Birth Anniversary, Wife Jyothy And Daughter Taamara Remember Late Singer With Emotional Posts

Veteran singer KK, whose full name is Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on May 31 in Kolkata due to a heart attack. The singer, 53, felt uneasy after his concert at a college fest at Nazrul Mancha auditorium, Kolkata. Soon after, it was reported that he suffered a heart attack and could not be recovered. His untimely demise left a void among his family, friends and fans.

On August 23, the singer would have turned 54 and on KK's birth anniversary today, his wife Jyothy Krishna and daughter Taamara Krishna shared emotional posts on social media as they remembered the late singer.

Jyothy shared an adorable image with KK from their younger days and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday Sweetheart Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts."

Take a look at Jyothy Krishna's post:

Soon after she shared the post, KK's fans commented on it with heavy hearts. While one fan wrote, "Happy Happy birthday sir, I miss you so much today, it hurts so much. The whole world will remember you sir. Your music will live forever. I love you very much sir. i miss u.." another commented, "Eternal he is!!! May you be blessed with strength and courage... Much love to you always..".

On the other hand, KK's daughter Taamara Krishna shared a throwback picture and wrote, "Happy birthday dad, gonna miss wishing you 500 times today. And miss waking up and eating cake with you, hope you're eating as much cake as you want to up there. And don't worry we're not gonna let mom feel sad today, we'll annoy her so she's angry. Hope you can hear us sing tonight dad, it's all for you"

Earlier, during one of his appearances on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, KK had revealed that he had dated only one woman in his life. Reportedly, KK and his wife Jyothy were childhood sweethearts and tied the knot back in 1991. They have two children together- Nakul and Taamara, both of them are singers and are continuing their father’s legacy.