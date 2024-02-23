Yes, you read that right!

An actress of the stature of Hilary Swank was also not spared by the robbers when she got robbed in Paris. However, the good part is that, she chased the guy down.

It all happened back in 2013 when she was living in Paris. As per People.com, Hilary Swank said, “I was living in Paris, I got robbed and I chased the guy down too. I was like, ‘I’m gonna get my bag, I just need my passport. Give me my passport!’”