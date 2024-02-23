Hilary Swank is riding high as her latest film ‘Ordinary Angels’ is garnering a great response at the ticket windows. She has been appreciated for her part and laurels are coming down her way in huge numbers. During one of the interviews while promoting the film, Hilary Swank revealed an oh my god moment that you’ll be left shocked to know. The actress was robbed when she was living in Paris.
Yes, you read that right!
An actress of the stature of Hilary Swank was also not spared by the robbers when she got robbed in Paris. However, the good part is that, she chased the guy down.
It all happened back in 2013 when she was living in Paris. As per People.com, Hilary Swank said, “I was living in Paris, I got robbed and I chased the guy down too. I was like, ‘I’m gonna get my bag, I just need my passport. Give me my passport!’”
The actress went on to open up that she was in a taxi when the windows were smashed and her purse was taken by force by the robbers. However, the taxi was stuck in a traffic jam and therefore, Hilary Swank decided to chase the guy down the side of the freeway.
Hilary Swank went on to say that she was in heeled boots when this happened. Her co-stars from the film, who were also present for the interview couldn’t stop gasping at the incident Hilary Swank was narrating.
Talking on why Hilary Swank ran after her purse, she said that she wanted her passport back. She said that at that time her passport “was nice and thick and I’d added pages with all the places that I’d ever travelled. I was like, this is so meaningful.”
Hilary Swank didn’t clarify the ending of the story as to whether or not she was finally able to get her passport back from the robbers or not.