Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Nushrratt Bharuccha Has The Perfect Way To Avoid Marriage Talks At Home

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has started meeting the boys, selected by her parents, and then she has an ingenious plan to stop those discussions from ever going ahead. Here's what she does.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Credit: Instagram

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 2:06 pm

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has revealed the perfect way to avoid any extra focus on her marriage by her parents. The actress says that she has learnt that there is no point in fighting or arguing, just go along with the proposal and then opt out of it politely, says the actress.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the actress joked about dealing with conversations regarding her marriage very carefully and tactfully. “Main ye bhi nahi bol sakti ki mummy aap ladka dhund lo, main shaadi kar lungi. Woh sach mein dhund lenge. Toh apne hi paer pe main kulhaadi nahi maar sakti (I cannot even say that mummy look for a boy for me, I will get married. They will actually look for someone),” she said, adding, “Best tip I can give anyone is don’t fight it. The more you fight it, the more kalesh (chaos) there will be and more they will force you to do something you don't want to do.”

The actress also spoke about how she has met some boys selected by her parents as well. “So I say, 'Yeah, let's go meet the boy, go to dinner, go to the best places, pick your own top five restaurants.' After meeting them, I don’t take it forward from my end,” she said.

Bharuccha’s mom had earlier revealed that the family is making sure that the actress is married this year. 

Meanwhile, Bharuccha will be seen in the film ‘Hurdang’, and the trailer of the film was released recently. The trailer has received a thumbs up from the audience. The film also stars actors Vijay Verma and Sunny Kaushal and the film has been directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The story is set in UP and deals with the issue of reservation. Kaushal plays the role of a UP boy who has the dream of becoming an IAS officer but gives that up in his quest to fight against the reservation system prevalent in the country. 

