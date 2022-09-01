Nora Fatehi: Whatever I Am Today, It’s Because Of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is back with its tenth season after five long years. Actress Nora Fatehi will be the judge on the show with actress Madhuri Dixit and director Karan Johar on the judge's panel. Life comes full circle for Nora Fatehi who was a contestant on the previous season of the show and is now a judge on the current season. Besides ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, Fatehi has also been the judge of the dance reality show, ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’.

Fatehi opens up about her journey from being a contestant to judging the popular celebrity dance reality show. Going down nostalgia lane, she underlined that the show has been a game-changer for her after a series of fabulous performances moved her. The contestant-turned-judge urges all the participants of the show to take cognizance of how important the stage is for them.

Encouraging the contestants on the show, she says, “I have been on the other side of the stage, and I know how it feels, especially during the first performance. I have been there, I have done that, and trust me this is not just a show, it changes lives. I was not a celebrity when I joined the show. Today, whatever I am, I am because of this show. I feel blessed to have this opportunity to be associated with the show once again and I would take this responsibility in all seriousness.”

On the work front, Fatehi will next be seen in ‘Thank God’ and an untitled Sajid Khan directorial.