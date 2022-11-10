Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Nora Fatehi To Collaborate With Nicki Minaj For Official FIFA 2022 Anthem

Nora Fatehi will be lending her voice along with Nicki Minaj for the official football anthem - 'Light the Sky' for FIFA World Cup 2022.

Nora Fatehi, Nicki Minaj
Nora Fatehi, Nicki Minaj Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 5:39 pm

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi will be lending her voice along with International rapper Nicki Minaj for the official football anthem - 'Light the Sky' for FIFA World Cup 2022. 

Joining the leagues of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the global sensation had earlier featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered on YouTube on October 7.

Representing India at one of the most prestigious football tournaments globally is a big feat in itself.

Nora will also be performing live at the FIFA World Cup this month which makes her the only actor to represent India at the event.

The actress is expected to sing in Hindi at the marquee event.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nora Fatehi Nicki Minaj FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA 2022 FIFA Anthem Qatar
