Nikhil Nanda On ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Cricket Is Overhyped By The Media, Somehow Hockey Hasn’t Got Its Due

Cricket lovers are waiting with bated breath for the most-awaited sporting time of the year. And, why not? ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022 is starting October 16 and you can possibly not miss the action. Actor and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda, who is all set to make his web debut with the series ‘Criminal Minds’, talks about the sport.

“T20 is a format which is so popular because of GenZ. We have grown up watching the 5-day matches of Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. Incidentally, I had two batch mates, one in school and one in college, who are professional cricketers. I am talking about Nikhil Chopra, who was in school with me and Ajay Jadeja was my batchmate in college. I also think T20 goes with the time when most of us lead a fast-paced life and nobody wants to spend too much time on any specific task,” he says.

Cricket is considered a religion in India. No other sport is as popular as cricket. “Cricket, at times I feel, is overhyped by the media. I have never been a big fan of cricket. Since school time I have been in the hockey team and I think somehow hockey hasn’t got its due. Globally, tennis and basketball are the two sports which probably are more popular,” he adds.

Currently, Nikhil’s favourite cricketer is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, lovingly addressed as Mahi. “He is cool and composed, and he was able to turn things around when things were not going according to plan. Virat had been a good guy but consistency had been an issue with him. I am not a big cricket fan but it’s something you tend to follow a bit since it’s all around you and you can’t escape it,” he smiles.