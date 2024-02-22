Nidhi Bisht Fulfils Her Father's Dream By Playing Lawyer In ‘Maamla Legal Hai’

Actress Nidhi Bisht, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming show ‘Maamla Legal Hai’, has shared how she got to fulfil her father's dream by playing a lawyer in the series.

Not many know that Nidhi, who is known for work in ‘Permanent Roommates’, ‘Bisht, Please!’ and ‘Dream Girl’, was a practising lawyer in Delhi High Court, before she set out to chase her dream of becoming an actress.