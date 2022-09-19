Nick Jonas Turns 30: Priyanka Chopra Throws A Golf-Themed Surprise Party For His Birthday; Check Out Her Epic Family Photo

On the occasion of Nick Jonas’ 30th birthday, his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas arranged a golf-theme birthday celebration for him at his favourite club. She also shared a video montage from husband, singer Nick’s birthday celebrations, which featured golf-themed cupcakes, all-white dress code and fun games too.

Along with the video, Priyanka also showered love on her husband and wrote, “Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas.” Priyanka added that the weekend which began with wanting to celebrate Nick’s birthday, ‘became so much more’. This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husband's 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy.@scottsdalenational you are our home away from home. I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man.”

The video and the celebration also saw Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jr giving a speech, while everyone had a fun time with Nick’s mother and brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. In one of the photos, Priyanka and her in-laws posed for a family photo.

Meanwhile, check out more photos here:

Nick shared a similar video and thanked Priyanka by writing, “Incredible weekend celebrating my 30th with friends and family at my favourite place in the world, Scottsdale National Golf Club. Thank you @priyankachopra for making every moment so special, for being so intentional and for making me feel so loved. You are a treasure. And to everyone else, thanks for all the birthdays. Means so much.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and they welcomed their daughter Malti Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January this year. On the work front, Priyanka has several projects lined up, including ‘Citadel’ and Farhan Akhtar’s Hindi film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.