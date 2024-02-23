Rakul looked ravishing in a yellow anarkali suit. She flaunted her sindoor, mangalsutra and light pink and white choodas. The actress completed her look with a heavy statement earrings. Her huge wedding ring was also visible. She opted for light makeup and kept her hair open. On the other hand, Jackky was looking dashing in a light pink attire. He wore a pair of cool shades to complete his look. Both complemented each other with their outfits. They greeted the paparazzi and were all smiles as they posed for pics.