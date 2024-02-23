Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in Goa. The couple exchanged wedding vows in two weddings – an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, on Wednesday morning and evening. It was an intimate ceremony in presence of their family and close ones in attendance. Rakul and Jackky are back in Mumbai post their wedding.
Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport today. They posed for the paps and distributed sweets to the media people.
Rakul looked ravishing in a yellow anarkali suit. She flaunted her sindoor, mangalsutra and light pink and white choodas. The actress completed her look with a heavy statement earrings. Her huge wedding ring was also visible. She opted for light makeup and kept her hair open. On the other hand, Jackky was looking dashing in a light pink attire. He wore a pair of cool shades to complete his look. Both complemented each other with their outfits. They greeted the paparazzi and were all smiles as they posed for pics.
Rakul and Jackky's pre-wedding festivities started in Mumbai on February 18 with a dhol night. Later, they left for Goa for other ceremonies. Their wedding was attended by Bollywood celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal among others. Shilpa, Raj and Varun also performed at Jackky and Rakul's sangeet night.
For one of the wedding ceremonies, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were in golden and ivory ensembles for the Anand Karaj ceremony. For their pheras, Rakul and Jackky wore pastel-coloured outfits. The video of the bridal entry has gone viral on social media and it has made our hearts flutter. Jackky also surprised Rakul with a heartfelt song titled 'Bin Tere', written, composed, and crooned by the actor-producer himself.
Reportedly, they are planning a lavish reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. Nothing has been confirmed yet.