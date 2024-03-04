Netflix Cancels 'The Brothers Sun' After One Season; Justin Chien Thanks Fans For 'Riding On This Labour Of Love'

Netflix has decided to put an end to the crime drama ‘The Brothers Sun,’ starring Michelle Yeoh, after its first season comprising eight episodes. Despite positive reviews and an initially strong performance, hopes for a renewal have been shattered, as the giant streaming platform opted to cancel the series almost two months after the release of the first season on January 4.
The series received critical acclaim, particularly for Yeoh’s outstanding performance. While the show spent five weeks in the Netflix Top 10 for English-language shows, reaching as high as No. 2, it struggled to garner a substantial viewership base. Its performance remained relatively average as compared to other Netflix shows, with weekly views staying below 7 million and dropping under 2 million in its last two weeks in the Top 10.
In addition to Oscar-winner Yeoh, ‘The Brothers Sun’ also starred, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee, Jon Zue Zhang, Alice Hewkin, Jenny Yang and Madison Hu.
Justin Chien, who played a pivotal lead role in the series, also took to his Instagram to express his feelings towards the show, and expressed gratitude to all those who watched it. He wrote, “Thank you for riding with us on this labor of love. It will take some time to digest this news, but I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love and support for the show. Thank you for every post, tweet, edit, interaction, etc. It fills me with so much joy knowing that the show resonated with so many people. Your love made all of our collective work, sacrifices, and heartache, worth it.” He went on to acknowledge the “incredible” team involved in the process of making the show, including the creators, writers, stunt coordinators and his fellow cast. The actor also thanked Netflix for “giving our story a platform and giving me the opportunity to play a dream role” as well as expressed appreciation to all those who loved and supported him.
Created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu for Netflix, ‘The Brothers Sun’ narrates the story of a gangster who had embraced his life as a ruthless killer. However, when his father becomes the target of an assassin, he is forced to leave his life and relocate to Los Angeles to safeguard his mother and younger brother.