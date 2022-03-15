Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Neena Gupta To Trolls: 'Don't Judge Women For Wearing Sexy Clothes'

Actress Neena Gupta took to her social media handle and posted a video telling trolls for not judging women for wearing sexy clothes. She also opens up about her qualifications in Sanskrit.

Neena Gupta To Trolls: 'Don't Judge Women For Wearing Sexy Clothes'
Neena Gupta Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 5:03 pm

Actress Neena Gupta is known for her unconventional choices and for always speaking her mind. The actress is completely against people judging women on the basis of their clothes. Sharing her views on the same, the actress recently took to Instagram and shared a video, telling people to stop judging a woman’s character by her dressing choices. She also said in the video that she is so much more than just her clothes and also informed that she has done a course in Sanskrit.

"Aisa lagta hai jo log sexy type kapde pehnte hai jaise maine abhi pehne hai woh aise hi bekar hote hai lekin main batadun maine Sanskrit me maine MPhil kar rakhi hai aur bhi bhaut kuch kiya hua hai toh kapde dekhkar kisi ko judge nahi karna chayie. Troll karne walo samjh lo (People who wear short sexy dresses are often judged and considered as useless.. this is not fair. Right now I am wearing a sexy, short dress and let me tell you that I have done MPhil in Sanskrit and have done many other great things in life.. so we should stop judging others)," she said in Hindi in the clip.

Related stories

Masaba Gupta Admires Her Mother Neena Gupta, Calls Her A 'Survivor'

Neena Gupta Reveals About Being Molested By Her Doctor And Tailor

Sach Kahun Toh: Neena Gupta’s Big Reveals In Her Autobiography

In the video, the actress can be seen dressed in a sexy, plunging neckline top. She captioned her post, “Sach Kahun Toh! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta (sic).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Gupta’s video has received a lot of love and appreciation. Actress Anushka Sharma also seemed to love Gupta’s post and dropped pink double heart emojis in the comment section. Actress Mahima Chaudhry commented, “Your too cute (sic)”. Social media influencer Dolly Singh also dropped raised hands emojis in the comment section.

Comments
Comments Instagram

Meanwhile, the actress will next feature in 'Gwalior' with actor Amitabh Bachchan and actress Rashmika Mandanna. She will also star in 'Uunchai', and also the next season of 'Masaba Masaba'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Bollywood News Bollywood Movies Upcoming Movie Trolling Instagram Neena Gupta Amitabh Bachchan Rashmika Mandanna India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands