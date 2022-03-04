Neelam Kothari Opens Up On Being Mocked For Her Accent

Actress Neelam Kothari has finally responded to the numerous questions about her accent, emphasising that it is natural. Kothari's accent has been in discussion for a long time with many referring it as unique and a mixture of different accents.

Kothari recently admitted that she is mocked for her accent, with people wondering why it hasn't changed despite her years of living in Mumbai. However, she said that she is unconcerned about these remarks because her accent is natural and does not bother her.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress explained how she acquired her 'twang' accent. She said, "I wasn’t born with this accent. In Hong Kong, I went to a British school. Then from Hong Kong, I moved to Bangkok, and then I went to an American school. So that’s why people say where she gets this accent from. It’s a twang. It’s a mix of American, British I mean."

The actress said that her voice has remained consistent since the beginning of her acting career.

Kothari further added, "So, have I been picked? I mean people have picked on me. They have said you know ‘oh the accent is still you know with her after so many years.’ I mean it's just an inherent thing. Now if you watch my interviews you know back in the 80s and if you watch my interviews today, I think I speak the same way. I don’t care. Honestly, I don’t care because it is something which I mean... you know, it's inherent."

Kothari was last seen with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey in the Netflix reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The show's second season is expected to premiere later this year, though no official date has been set.