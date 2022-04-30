Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Responds To Rumours That Kangana Ranaut is Tough To Deal With

Tiku Weds Sheru, in which Kangana Ranaut co-stars alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, also stars Avneet Kaur. Kangana Ranaut is making her directorial debut with this movie.

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 12:44 pm

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke up about his collaboration with co-star Kangana Ranaut. ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, is Ranaut's first production, starring Siddiqui. He recently called the actress-turned- producer "one of the best producers" and denied rumours about her being tough to work with. 

Sai Kabir has directed the film, which stars Avneet Kaur alongside Siddiqui. The shoot was completed in February of this year, and the video will be released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Siddiqui stated that rumours concerning someone in the industry should not be believed.

According to an interview in India Today, when asked about his experience working with Ranaut, he said, "Bahot maza aaya. Bahot kamaal ladki hai." Further he was asked if Kangana Ranaut is tough to deal with, the actor responded, "She worked as my producer. Producers like her are in short supply. They are uncommon." She was my producer. Producers like her are very few in number. They are rare." When asked if he was hesitant to work with Kangana Ranaut because of this impression, he responded, "No, not at all. What are you afraid of? What more could you ask from an actress who is also a great producer?”

He said, "When it comes to stuff you hear, you could hear a few things about me. But you already know who I am.It is said that people have weak ears in the industry, people easily believe whatever is said and might also add their own rumours to it. So, until you meet someone, never believe anything you've heard about them.”

‘Heropanti 2’, his recent film, was released in theatres on Friday (April 29). Actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria feature in the sequel of Shroff's debut film ‘Heropanti’. ‘Laila', the antagonist, is played by Siddiqui.

