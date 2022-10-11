Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a heartfelt note for her 'nana,' who on Tuesday turned 80.

Going down memory lane, Navya took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture from her childhood days. The black and white picture features Big B and Navya.

Amitabh started his career in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani.' He then featured in blockbusters such as 'Anand,' 'Zanjeer,' 'Kala Patthar,' 'Coolie', 'Mard,' 'Agneepath,' 'Don' and 'Sholay' to name a few.

Now, he is gearing up for the release of 'Uunchai,' which also stars Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, and Anupam Kher, among many others.