Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Navya Naveli Nanda Pens A Heartfelt Note For Her 'Nana'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a heartfelt note for her 'nana', who on Tuesday turned 80.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Amitabh Bachchan
Navya Naveli Nanda and Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 2:17 pm

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a heartfelt note for her 'nana,' who on Tuesday turned 80.

Going down memory lane, Navya took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture from her childhood days. The black and white picture features Big B and Navya.

Amitabh started his career in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani.' He then featured in blockbusters such as 'Anand,' 'Zanjeer,' 'Kala Patthar,' 'Coolie', 'Mard,' 'Agneepath,' 'Don' and 'Sholay' to name a few.

Now, he is gearing up for the release of 'Uunchai,' which also stars Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, and Anupam Kher, among many others.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan AB80 Big B Birthday Navya Naveli Nanda Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Bollywood Superstar Celebrity Birthday Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics