National Cinema Day: Celebrating The Exemplary Work Of Rajkumar Hirani

Today the entire nation is celebrating National Cinema Day after it was postponed by a week from September 16. While we celebrate cinema amongst us all, here is talking about one of the best and most acclaimed directors that India is lucky to have – Rajkumar Hirani.

Take a look at the top 5 films that Rajkumar Hirani has blessed us with over the course of his filmmaking journey:

‘3 Idiots’

‘3 Idiots’ is a remarkable film, completely ahead of its times. Rajkumar Hirani’s vision said and highlighted situations that have always been there but nobody ever really talked about it. From all the characters to the storyline, to the music, everything about the film was incredible. The emotions the audience experienced throughout the film were like a roller coaster, unravelling from sad to jubilant in a matter of seconds. This is, without doubt, Rajkumar Hirani’s best venture so far. Not only did the film perform well at the box office, but to date, it has managed to live in the hearts of the audience.

‘PK’

With Aamir Khan starrer ‘PK’, Rajkumar Hirani proved himself to be a completely gifted filmmaker who makes you see your life, others, and the world differently. His fresh perspective on the problems which were always there but never acknowledged has changed the way we perceive cinema. His films, including ‘PK’ have been educational and have acted as an eye opener.

‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ And ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’

Both ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead have touched the hearts of the audience with their epic storyline of a thug son who pretends to be a doctor to impress his parents. This Rajkumar Hirani directorial has a major share of comedic and dramatic moments. It is indeed an entertaining film with famously lovable characters like Munnabhai and Circuit who are to date living in the heart of the audience despite it being released two decades ago.

‘Sanju’

The rollercoaster of Sanjay Dutt’s life journey was brought into the eyes of the world. Both Ranbir Kapoor and the director Rajkumar Hirani himself did a fabulous job in getting all the details right from the life of Sanjay Dutt.