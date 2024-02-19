The 'Masoom' actor further said that there is hope for Hindi cinema only if filmmakers stop seeing them as a means for making money. ''But I feel it’s too late now. There is no solution any more because the films that are being watched by thousands will keep being produced and people will keep watching them, god knows till when. So those who want to make serious films, it’s their responsibility to show today’s reality and in such a way that they don’t get a fatwa or ED doesn’t come knocking on their doors,” he said.