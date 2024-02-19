Art & Entertainment

Naseeruddin Shah Disappointed With Bollywood: I Have Stopped Watching Hindi Films

Naseeruddin Shah said Hindi filmmakers have been making the same kind of films for the last 100 years.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 19, 2024

Naseeruddin Shah slams Bollywood Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Naseeruddin Shah is always vocal about his opinions. He doesn't mince his words for which he has often been slammed. But no one can stop the veteran actor from speaking what he feels. At a recent event, he slammed Bollywood and said he doesn't watch Hindi films nowadays. 

As per a report by PTI, Shah expressed his disappointment over Hindi cinema at the event and said there is hope for Hindi cinema and it will get better if filmmakers make movies without the intention of making money.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Naseeruddin Shah attended the 'Meer Ki Dilli, Shahjahanabad: The Evolving City’ in New Delhi. The 73-year-old said, "It really disappoints me that we take pride in saying Hindi cinema is 100 years old but we have been making the same films. I have stopped watching Hindi films, I don’t like them at all''.

Advertisement

He added, ''Hindustani food is loved everywhere because it has substance. What substance do Hindi films have? Yes, they are being watched everywhere..They say, ‘how exotic, how Indian, how colourful’. Soon they will be bored of it because there is no substance''.

Advertisement

The 'Masoom' actor further said that there is hope for Hindi cinema only if filmmakers stop seeing them as a means for making money. ''But I feel it’s too late now. There is no solution any more because the films that are being watched by thousands will keep being produced and people will keep watching them, god knows till when. So those who want to make serious films, it’s their responsibility to show today’s reality and in such a way that they don’t get a fatwa or ED doesn’t come knocking on their doors,” he said.

Advertisement

On the work front, Shah will be seen in 'Ul Jalool Ishq' that also stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement