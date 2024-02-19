Naseeruddin Shah is always vocal about his opinions. He doesn't mince his words for which he has often been slammed. But no one can stop the veteran actor from speaking what he feels. At a recent event, he slammed Bollywood and said he doesn't watch Hindi films nowadays.
As per a report by PTI, Shah expressed his disappointment over Hindi cinema at the event and said there is hope for Hindi cinema and it will get better if filmmakers make movies without the intention of making money.
On Saturday, Naseeruddin Shah attended the 'Meer Ki Dilli, Shahjahanabad: The Evolving City’ in New Delhi. The 73-year-old said, "It really disappoints me that we take pride in saying Hindi cinema is 100 years old but we have been making the same films. I have stopped watching Hindi films, I don’t like them at all''.
He added, ''Hindustani food is loved everywhere because it has substance. What substance do Hindi films have? Yes, they are being watched everywhere..They say, ‘how exotic, how Indian, how colourful’. Soon they will be bored of it because there is no substance''.
The 'Masoom' actor further said that there is hope for Hindi cinema only if filmmakers stop seeing them as a means for making money. ''But I feel it’s too late now. There is no solution any more because the films that are being watched by thousands will keep being produced and people will keep watching them, god knows till when. So those who want to make serious films, it’s their responsibility to show today’s reality and in such a way that they don’t get a fatwa or ED doesn’t come knocking on their doors,” he said.
On the work front, Shah will be seen in 'Ul Jalool Ishq' that also stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.