'Ante Sundaraniki' Filmmakers Share Nani's Special First Look Video

Makers of Telugu romantic comedy 'Ante Sundaraniki' on Wednesday (February 23) released first look of Nani from the film.

Telugu Actor Nani Instagram - @nameisnani

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 12:01 am

Telugu actor Nani celebrated his 38th birthday on February 24. The makers of Nani's upcoming film ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ released a special video titled ‘Ante Sundaraniki Barthhday Homam’ to wish him a happy birthday in advance. The film will be released in theatres on June 10.

Nani's character in ‘Ante Sundaraniki’, featured in the recent video, is a good-hearted Brahmin who gets himself into trouble because of his family. With his comic timing, the actor keeps the audience entertained. Nani in such a role will be a breath of fresh air for fans.

Nani also shared the video on his official Twitter handle.

Actors Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini, and Prudhvi Raj play important roles in the film. Meanwhile, ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ will commemorate actress Nazriya Nazim's maidan project in Telugu. The film's music was composed by Vivek Sagar, and the camera work was handled by Niketh Bommi. The project's editor is Raviteja Girijala.

Nani has also collaborated on ‘Dasara’ with debutant director Srikanth Odela. Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri's banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas will finance the film, which will star National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. A few days ago, the movie's premiere took place. The mahurat clap was sounded by Nani and Suresh. Filmmakers Tirumala Kishore, Sudhakar Cherukuri, and Srikanth Odela handed over the script to the team.

