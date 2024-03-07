Naman Shaw Cites 'Animal' As A Sign Of Anti-Heroes Being Flavour Of The Season

Actor Naman Shaw, who plays a grey character in the show 'Mangal Lakshmi' feels that anti-heroes are the flavour of today's day and age, citing the example of Ranbir Kapoor's role in action thriller 'Animal'.

Naman plays Adit in the show that revolves around sisters Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) who strive to secure 'chutki bhar sammaan' for each other. In the show, Mangal is seen dealing with humiliation from her husband Adit. However, she strives to find an ideal partner for her sister, Lakshmi.