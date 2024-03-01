‘Naked Gun’ Reboot: Liam Neeson To Take Over Leslie Nielsen’s Detective Drebin In The Franchise Re-Start

Fans of Leslie Nielsen have been missing the popular fumbling detective Drebin in the ‘Naked Gun’ franchise. Even since he passed away in 2010, there have been reports that someone else will take over the franchise and move it forward. The talks of a reboot have been on since ages. Finally, there seems to be a green light from the makers of the franchise. Now, Liam Neeson will be taking over the character made so hugely popular by Leslie Nielsen.
People who were waiting for the ‘Naked Gun’ series to re-start are mighty happy that finally there is some good news related to the franchise. However, many are still thinking as to why Liam Neeson was selected for this role. After all, Liam Neeson is known for action films. ‘Naked Gun’ had action but it was filled with comedy gags and bits throughout. So, fans are just a bit sceptical trying to imagine Liam Neeson play the character of detective Drebin.
Reports say that Akiva Schaffer will be directing the first film in the franchise reboot. They’ve set a release date for July 2025. The script will be penned by Dan Gregor, Doug Man and Akiva Schaffer together. They had collaborated before as well in the 2022 film ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’.
For the unversed, the ‘Naked Gun’ were taken up from the popular TV series ‘Police Squad’. Leslie Nielsen played the character in three films of the franchise. ‘The Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad’ (1988), ‘The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell Of Fear’ (1991) and ‘Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult’ (1994) are still considered a high point when it comes to slapstick comedy. Not many other film franchises have been able to master the slapstick comedy genre in the way the ‘Naked Gun’ franchise was able to.
Are you excited to see Liam Neeson gets into the boots of Leslie Nielsen to play detective Drebin? Share your thoughts with us.