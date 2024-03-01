‘Naked Gun’ Reboot: Liam Neeson To Take Over Leslie Nielsen’s Detective Drebin In The Franchise Re-Start

Fans of Leslie Nielsen have been missing the popular fumbling detective Drebin in the ‘Naked Gun’ franchise. Even since he passed away in 2010, there have been reports that someone else will take over the franchise and move it forward. The talks of a reboot have been on since ages. Finally, there seems to be a green light from the makers of the franchise. Now, Liam Neeson will be taking over the character made so hugely popular by Leslie Nielsen.