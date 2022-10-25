Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Nagarjuna-Starrer 'The Ghost' To Premiere On Netflix On November 2

‘The Ghost’, which stars Nagarjuna in the lead role, is all set to hit the OTT platforms. It’s going to premiere on Netflix this coming month.

A still of Sonal Chauhan and Nagarjuna from The Ghost.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 3:40 pm

‘The Ghost’, starring Nagarjuna, will start streaming on Netflix from November 2.

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the Telugu action adventure was released in theatres on October 5. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

Netflix India shared the film's release date announcement on its official Instagram page on Tuesday.

"People who are going up against him need to prepare for a nightmare, because THE GHOST is backing back from the dead! The Ghost is coming to Netflix on 2nd November," the streamer said in the tweet.

Backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, ‘The Ghost’ is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.

