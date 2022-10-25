Nagarjuna-Starrer 'The Ghost' To Premiere On Netflix On November 2

‘The Ghost’, starring Nagarjuna, will start streaming on Netflix from November 2.

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the Telugu action adventure was released in theatres on October 5. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

Netflix India shared the film's release date announcement on its official Instagram page on Tuesday.

"People who are going up against him need to prepare for a nightmare, because THE GHOST is backing back from the dead! The Ghost is coming to Netflix on 2nd November," the streamer said in the tweet.

Backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, ‘The Ghost’ is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.