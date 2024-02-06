A video of Mrunal Thakur sharing her experience with the media preferring a “star kid” over her in an interview has now gone viral on social media. In the video, Mrunal is heard saying how it is not the star-kids who are to be blamed for nepotism in Bollywood, but the audience and the media, who are interested in their lives eagerly.
In the video, Mrunal is seen giving media bytes, and saying, “Let’s begin with media. For example, we don’t have Ananya and Janhvi, unfortunately. But I have to say something, it’s not their fault, they are star kids, it’s we, as common people, who are so intrigued to know what’s going on in their life.”
Advertisement
Mrunal also shared that at one of the awards nights where she won the Best Actress Critics awards, the media left her interview halfway to catch Kapoor, who had bagged an award in a different category. Mrunal said, “I will give you one simple example- at an awards night, an interview session was happening, I was in the middle of an interview and the media ran behind the star kid, now tell me! I have been awarded as best actor critics, same as Janhvi being awarded the same night. I wasn’t even handed the speech…”
Advertisement
Reportedly the video, which is now viral, is from Mrunal’s appearance at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2019.
Advertisement
Lastly, Mrunal asked everyone to stop pointing fingers at the star-kids and requested the media to reflect on their actions instead amid the nepotism debate. “I am not saying that I am jealous or something. I am saying that it’s not their fault. So stop pointing out nepotism, nepotism. It also, what I feel, depends on the audience and the media especially,” she said.
Advertisement
On the work front, Mrunal made her feature film debut in 2019 with ‘Love Sonia’. She recently was praised for her latest cinematic outings, including ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Hi Nanna’ among others. Mrunal will now be seen in ‘Family Star’ along with Vijay Devarakonda.