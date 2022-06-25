‘Money Heist-Korea’ On Netflix To ‘Forensic’ On Zee 5 – Top 5 OTT Releases Of The Week

This week, a lot of fresh content is lined up for OTT viewers. Some are originals, while some shows return for a new season. ‘Money Heist: Korea’ and ‘Man From Toronto’ on Netflix to ‘Runway 34’ on Amazon Prime Video to ‘Forensic’ on Zee 5 - a lot of shows and films have made their way to various OTT platforms this week.

Here are the top 5 releases on OTT this week.

‘Money Heist: Korea’

Director: Kim Hong-sun

Cast: Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, Park Myung-hoon

Where To Watch: Netflix

The series, both a remake and spin-off/continuation of the Spanish TV drama, follows the storyline and characters of the original. "The Professor" (Yoo Ji-tae), a strategist criminal mastermind, plans to pull off a heist in the reunified Korean Peninsula inspired by those in Spain. The operation involves strategists and desperados with different characteristics and abilities, who have to face unusual situations.

‘Forensic’

Director: Vishal Furia

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai, Rohit Roy, Subrata Dutta, Vindu Dara Singh

Where To Watch: Zee 5

‘Forensic’ is a suspenseful thriller in which young girls are brutally killed on their birthdays. As fresh evidence emerges thanks to modern forensic tools, the suspect shifts and the mystery deepens. When Johnny and Megha work together to solve the case, they make considerable progress, but at the expense of their personal and professional lives, which are turned upside down. Forensic is an adaption of the same-named south film.

‘Runway 34’

Director: Ajay Devgn

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

‘Runway 34’ is based on a true story of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight when the flight had a narrow escape after facing difficulties landing at the airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility. The movie didn’t fare well at the box-office but opened to decent reviews. The makers are hoping it will be a big hit on OTT.

‘Man From Toronto’

Director: Patrick Hughes

Cast: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela, Ellen Barkin

Where To Watch: Netflix

‘Man From Toronto’ follows a New York City screw-up named Teddy who is mistaken for the ‘Man From Toronto’ when the two wind up in the same Airbnb. What follows next is a tale of comedy of errors.

‘The Girl From Plainville’

Show Creator: Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus

Cast: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, Colton Ryan, Norbert Leo Butz

Where To Watch: Lionsgate Play

‘The Girl From Plainville’ explores the events leading to the death of Conrad Roy and his girlfriend Michelle Carter's conviction for involuntary manslaughter. It is inspired by a real-life story.