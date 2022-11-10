Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty, Padmini Kolhapure Recreate Memories From The Sets Of 'Pyar Jhukta Nahin'

After 33 years, Mithun Chakraborty and Padmini Kolhapure are coming together to recreate some moments from their 1985 film 'Pyar Jhukta Nahin' on the sets of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs'.

Mithun Chakraborty and Padmini Kolhapure
Mithun Chakraborty and Padmini Kolhapure IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 6:20 pm

After 33 years, Bollywood actors Mithun Chakraborty and Padmini Kolhapure are coming together to recreate some moments from their 1985 film 'Pyar Jhukta Nahin' on the sets of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs'. 

While both are seen sharing some fun moments and shaking legs with each other, contestants sang some of the hit tracks from the film like 'Pyar Jhukta Nahin' which was a blockbuster film of the year 1985. 

It features Mithun Chakraborty, Padmini Kolhapure, Danny Denzongpa, Asrani, and Bindu. The songs and music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal also became popular among the audience. It was a remake of the 1977 Pakistani film 'Aina'.

On the show Padmini calls Mithun a superstar, "You are a superstar."

On the other hand, Mithun says: "Jhooth bol rahi hai. Pehle din se line maar raha hu bhav nahi diya abhi tak.(She is lying. I have been trying since day one but she never gives importance to me)."

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' is judged by Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Anu Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mithun Chakraborty Padmini Kolhapure Pyar Jhukta Nahin Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs Indian Singing Show Bollywood Actors ZeeTV Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights