Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony: India’s Sini Shetty Wins A Billion Hearts - View Pics

India’s Sini Shetty won a billion hearts at the opening ceremony of the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant. Last year’s winner, Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the finale this year.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
February 21, 2024

Sini Shetty PTI/Gurinder Osan

The Miss World Pageant has returned to India. The 71st edition of the Miss World pageant had its opening ceremony in New Delhi recently. Contestants will go through different rounds before they eventually reach the finale. The finale will be held on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

India’s Sini Shetty is already winning hearts. At the opening ceremony she was seen smiling at everyone as she posed for the cameras. As the Miss World pageant is a rolling crown, last year’s winner, Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the finale this year.

Before we get to the finale, here’s taking a look at a few glimpses from the opening ceremony of the Miss World pageant:

1/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

A contestant poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

2/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

India’s Sini Shetty poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

3/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

A contestant from Mexico poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

4/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

Nepal’s Priyanka Rani Joshi poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

5/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

Ukraine’s Sofia Shamia poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

6/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

Sweden’s Stina Nordlander poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

7/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

Mongolia’s Enkhjin Tseveendash poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

8/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

A contestant from Iraq poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

9/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

A contestant poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

10/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

A contestant poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

11/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

A contestant poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

12/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

A contestant poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

13/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

A contestant poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

14/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

A contestant poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

15/15
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony
Miss World Pageant Opening Ceremony PTI/Gurinder Osan

A contestant poses during the opening of the Miss World pageant, in New Delhi.

