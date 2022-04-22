Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Milind Soman Supports Akshay Kumar's Decision Of Stepping Down As Brand Ambassador Of A Pan Masala Brand

Actor Milind Soman, came to support actor Akshay Kumar after he announced that he was stepping down from the endorsement in the pan masala brand.

Milind Soman Supports Akshay Kumar's Decision Of Stepping Down As Brand Ambassador Of A Pan Masala Brand
Milind Soman Instagram/ @milindrunning

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:12 pm

Actor Akshay Kumar has been in the news recently for the pan masala endorsement he did. Many of his fans were disappointed and even trolled him, according to Spotboye. Kumar then announced that he will step down as the ambassador and even apologised to the fans. 

Now, actor Milind Soman is supporting Kumar’s decision and posted a comment on Twitter. Previously, actor Ajay Devgn who also endorses in the same brand, reacted about Kumar stepping down. He said to News18, "I don't discuss that. I would not like to comment on it but all I'd say is that when you are endorsing something it's a personal choice. Everyone is mature to make a decision for themselves.”

He further added, "There are certain products which are harmful and there are others which aren't. I would say it without naming it because I don't want to promote it, I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On April 22, Kumar announced his decision via a statement. He apologised to his fans and also added that the endorsement fee will go towards a good cause after he steps down. 

