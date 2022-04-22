Milind Soman Supports Akshay Kumar's Decision Of Stepping Down As Brand Ambassador Of A Pan Masala Brand

Actor Akshay Kumar has been in the news recently for the pan masala endorsement he did. Many of his fans were disappointed and even trolled him, according to Spotboye. Kumar then announced that he will step down as the ambassador and even apologised to the fans.

Now, actor Milind Soman is supporting Kumar’s decision and posted a comment on Twitter. Previously, actor Ajay Devgn who also endorses in the same brand, reacted about Kumar stepping down. He said to News18, "I don't discuss that. I would not like to comment on it but all I'd say is that when you are endorsing something it's a personal choice. Everyone is mature to make a decision for themselves.”

@akshaykumar 👍 you made the right choice, whatever the reason ! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) April 21, 2022

He further added, "There are certain products which are harmful and there are others which aren't. I would say it without naming it because I don't want to promote it, I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."

On April 22, Kumar announced his decision via a statement. He apologised to his fans and also added that the endorsement fee will go towards a good cause after he steps down.