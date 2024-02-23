Art & Entertainment

Milan Fashion Week: Designers Leave An Indelible Impact At Tod’s Women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 Collection – View Pics

Here’s taking a glance at all that happened at the Tod’s women’s fall-winter 2024-25 collection at the Milan Fashion Week. Even Xiao Zhan was present for the gala ramp walk.

February 23, 2024

The Milan Fashion Week in northern Italy has been one of the most talked about fashion events across the globe. The show has been a part of history and has been going on since ages. This year for the Tod Women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 Collection, lots of new designers came forth and left an indelible impact on the ramp.

Xiao Zhan, one of the most popular Chinese actors was also seen attending the event. He was seen happily posing for shutterbugs on the red carpet of the event. With him coming for the event, it definitely was a cheery on top.

Here’s taking a glance at all that happened at the Tod’s women’s fall-winter 2024-25 collection at the Milan Fashion Week:

Chinese actor and singer Xiao Zhan poses for photos as he arrives for the unveiling of the Tod’s women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection in Milan, Italy.

A model wears a creation as part of the Tod’s women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, Italy.

A model wears a creation as part of the Tod’s women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, Italy.

A model wears a creation as part of the Tod’s women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, Italy.

A model wears a creation as part of the Tod’s women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, Italy.

A model wears a creation as part of the Tod’s women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, Italy.

A model wears a creation as part of the Tod’s women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, Italy.

A model wears a creation as part of the Tod’s women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, Italy.

A model wears a creation as part of the Tod’s women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, Italy.

