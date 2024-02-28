Based on this latest development, the 1964 film has now been reclassified from U, which stands for universal, to PG – Parental Guidance. ‘Mary Poppins’ revolves around a nanny who has magical powers. The nanny looks after the kids of a family with Bert, who is a busking chimney sweep. The film won five Academy Awards in 1965 including the Best Actress and Best Song. The movie is based on a book by the same that has been written by PL Travers.