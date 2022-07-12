Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Martin Scorsese's The Film Foundation Hosts Virtual Screening Of Malayalam Classic 'Kummatty'

Martin Scorsese's The Film Foundation hosts virtual screening of Malayalam classic 'Kummatty'

Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese Instagram/@martinscorsese_

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 2:06 pm

A restored version of the 1979 Malayalam classic "Kummatty" will be screened by Martin Scorsese's The Film Foundation (TFF), the filmmaker has announced.

The Aravindan Govindan-directed film is being showcased in The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room, a free virtual space that presents restored versions of old films, Scorsese said in an Instagram post on Monday.

"KUMMATTY (India, 1979, d. Aravindan Govindan) will be presented in The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room. Tune in at 7:00pm BST/ET/PT for the screening accompanied by a live chat. The film will also be available on-demand at 7:00pm local time," the multiple Oscar winner wrote alongside a number stills from the movie.

Related stories

John Abraham's Debut Malayalam Production 'Mike' To Release In August

Malayalam Movie 'Ariyippu' Selected In The International Competition Section Of Locarno Film Festival

Ray Liotta: Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Ranveer Singh and Others Pay Tribute To Late Actor

The Film Foundation is a non-profit organisation, which was founded by Scorsese in 1990, and it works with archives and studios to restore and preserve films from all over the world.

"Kummatty" was restored by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur's Film Heritage Foundation, and Cineteca di Bologna at L'Immagine Ritrovata laboratory, in association with General Pictures and the family of Aravindan Govindan, Scorsese said in the post.

The funding for the restoration was provided by the Material World Foundation, he added.

The Malayalam film follows a magician, named Kummatty, who travels from place to place and entertains children with dancing, singing and performing magic. During one such performance at a village, Kummatty turns a group of children into animals.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Martin Scorsese Malayalam Movie Animals & Wildlife Virtual Session The Film Foundation Kummatty Magician
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG