Manushi Chhillar Speaks Out About 30-Year Age Difference With 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Co-Star Akshay Kumar

When asked about the ongoing debate on social media platforms regarding the 30-year age gap between the two, she said, “There are many many facets to this. I can only speak for myself. He is a superstar. Many want to work with him; I want to work with him. We are all fans but I don’t cast for films and there are people who do. I am sure that everyone has their reason why they are casting who for which role and I don’t interfere with that. I see what role is being given to me and for me, working with a superstar is good and that you will get a certain amount of visibility and there will be a certain amount of attention attached to it as well.”