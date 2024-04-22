Manushi Chhillar Speaks Out About 30-Year Age Difference With 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Co-Star Akshay Kumar

Actress-model Manushi Chhillar, 26, stepped into the film industry with the 2022 film ‘Samrat Prithviraj,’ in which she shared screen space with superstar Akshay Kumar, 56. Very recently, she joined hands with the actor again for her fourth movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ which released earlier this month. In a recent interview with Zoom, the actress addressed the social media buzz surrounding the age difference between her and the actor.
When asked about the ongoing debate on social media platforms regarding the 30-year age gap between the two, she said, “There are many many facets to this. I can only speak for myself. He is a superstar. Many want to work with him; I want to work with him. We are all fans but I don’t cast for films and there are people who do. I am sure that everyone has their reason why they are casting who for which role and I don’t interfere with that. I see what role is being given to me and for me, working with a superstar is good and that you will get a certain amount of visibility and there will be a certain amount of attention attached to it as well.”
Advertisement
Speaking of their collaboration on ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ where Chhillar played the role of Captain Misha, she told the outlet, “I have really had fun working with him and for my first film there was an age gap and they wanted to play the whole thing. In this film, there was no pairing. We did songs for marketing. There had to be a way to put two people together for the songs, but that’s pretty much it, which is fine. I don’t see it as something that was atrocious or something that shouldn’t have been there. It wasn’t like a love story anyway.”
Advertisement
Work wise, Manushi is currently filming for ‘Tehran.’ On the other hand, Akshay has a busy year ahead with multiple releases including ‘Sarfira,’ ‘Singham Again,’ ‘Sky Force,’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ ‘Kannappa’ among many others.