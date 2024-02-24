Manoj Bajpayee’s 30 Years In Cinema Celebrated At Tagore Centre In Berlin

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, whose new film 'The Fable' was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, celebrated 30 years in cinema at a special event organised by the Indian Embassy’s Tagore Centre in Berlin.

The event, hosted by Trisha Sakhlecha, Director of the Tagore Centre, coincided with Bajpayee's presence in Berlin for the premiere of his latest film, directed by Raam Reddy, in the competitive Encounters section at the 74t edition of the festival.