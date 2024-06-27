Manjari Mishra On Her Saree Reels: 'They Symbolise Heritage, Grace, Diversity'

"They represent not just a piece of clothing, but also symbolies heritage, grace, and diversity. Wearing a saree in reels can serve as a means of preserving and promoting these cultural aspects while also celebrating individual expression and creativity," she said. Manjari also believes that creators collaborate with brands that align with their values and objectives, whether it's promoting cultural diversity, technology, or other relevant themes. "Even though I have collaborated with brands that resonate with my values, I also try to see the price value. What is the point of becoming a creator or an influencer when everything is high priced,” she said.