Malayalam Actor Sreenivasan On Ventilator

Malayalam actor, director, and screenwriter Sreenivasan recently underwent bypass surgery and has now been put on a ventilator. The actor was admitted to Apollo Adulux hospital after suffering chest pain on March 30. Post the surgery, his health condition worsened.

According to a report in India Today, the actor had three blockages in his blood vessels. The doctors advised him to have bypass surgery. He was kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit, for recovery post-surgery. But his oxygen levels dropped, after which he was put on ventilator support. The latest reports suggest that the actor has taken well to the treatment and has been in recovery mode.

Born in 1956 in Kerala, the actor has done his schooling at Kuthuparamba Middle School and Government High School, Kadirur. He has been part of more than 225 films in his long career. He has been seen in films such as ‘Sanghaganam (1979)’, Mela (1980) and ‘Aram + Aram = Kinnaram’. Besides this, he has also penned screenplays for multiple films including ‘Odaruthammava Aalariyam’, ‘Gandhinagar 2nd Stret’, ‘Varavelpu’, ‘Sandesam’, ‘Oru Maravathoor kanavu’, ‘Midhunam’ and ‘Njan Prakashan’.