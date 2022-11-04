Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Malavika Mohanan Pens Adorable Birthday Wish For Brother

Actress Malavika Mohanan has penned an adorable birthday wish for her brother Aditya Mohanan.

Aditya and Malavika Mohanan
Aditya and Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 5:48 pm

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who will next be seen in director Pa Ranjith's eagerly awaited film, 'Thangalaan', has penned an adorable birthday wish for her younger brother Aditya Mohanan. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself with her brother. 

Several actors including actor Vicky Kaushal also wished Malavika's brother on the occasion.

Malavika is now working on 'Thangalaan', featuring actor Vikram in the lead. The film, set in pre-Independence era, has triggered huge expectations.

