Makers Of ‘Gaanja Shankar’ Told To Change The Film's Title

The Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TSNAB) has directed the makers of upcoming Telugu movie ‘Ganja Shankar’ to change its title by omitting Gaanja (cannabis) from it.

With regard to the film's title and the trailer uploaded on YouTube, TSNAB has told actor Sai Dharam Tej, producer and director of the film that if any objectionable scenes in connection with Gaanja/narcotics and psychotropic substances are included, legal action will be initiated against them under NDPS Act.