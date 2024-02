“The way he greeted me as ‘yaara’ on sets was so enduring and the whole team was like one big family. He is extremely genuine, and no doubt looks like a Greek God but even as a person, he is amazingly sweet and has a funny bone. The way he narrated stories to us always left us in splits and looking forward to more,” he shared.

Mahesh added: “Not once did any of us feel that we were working with a huge star since there were no airs or tantrums thrown around. He is the Hritik Roshan for a reason and the reason is only dedication and hard work.”