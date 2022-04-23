Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Title Song Released

The film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will be released on May 12th.

Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Title Song Released
Updated: 23 Apr 2022 2:11 pm

Filmmaker Parasuram's highly awaited film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' starring actor Mahesh Babu, has finished all production formalities, and post-production preparations are also progressing quickly. The crew appears to be heavily advertising the film ahead of its release.

The creators of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' have released the third and title song today. S Thaman begins the tune by laying down fast-paced rhythms, which he maintains throughout. The creators have already released two music from the film, 'Kalaavathi' and 'Penny,' and toady the third was released as well.

Mahesh Babu's character in the film is the subject of the song. The lyricist Anant Sriram's lyrics "Weapons Leni Veta, Reverse Leni Baata" describe Mahesh Babu's way to dealing with the difficult goons. The song was sung by Harika Narayan, who used high-pitched vocals. In the song, Mahesh Babu emerges in a full-fledged action and furious avatar.

Keerthy Suresh plays the heroine opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. R Madhi did the cinematography, Marthand K Venkatesh did the editing, and AS Prakash did the art direction. The film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will be released on May 12th.

