Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s Song ‘Kalaavathi’ Touches150 Million Views

Actor Mahesh Babu is once again breaking records with his upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. The first song released from the movie has clocked in more than 150 million views.

Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 9:01 pm

Actor Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated Telugu movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, which has music by composer S Thaman, started the musical promotions with the first song ‘Kalaavathi’. The song is on a record-breaking spree after attaining the rare feat of the fastest first single to reach 100 Million views. It now has more than 150 million views. The song has got more than 1.9 million likes so far.

‘Kalaavathi’ song is trending on top of YouTube. Fans were delighted to see the class and charming dance moves of Mahesh Babu in the song.

The song has been crooned by singer Sid Sriram and the lyrics have been penned by lyricist Ananta Sriram.

A couple of other songs have also been released from the movie – ‘Penny’ and the title track.

The movie is being helmed by filmmaker Parasuram and also stars actress Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu. It is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

The cinematography for the film has been done by R Madhi, while Marthand K Venkatesh has edited the movie with AS Prakash as the art director.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s releases in theatres on May 12.

