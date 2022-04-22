Mahesh Babu Completes Shooting For Parasuram's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' actor Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, is one of Tollywood's most anticipated films this year. The film's shoot has come to an end after months of back-to-back schedule. The song, which was left for filming, was finished on a massive set with the lead couple and dancers.

Fans have also been treated with a new poster of Mahesh in the film by the creators. The new poster features Mahesh in an intense new appearance, holding a bunch of keys in both hands and surrounded by goons.

Following the completion of the filming, the crew has moved on to post-production, which is also scheduled to be completed shortly. The film will be released in theatres on May 12th.

The film's soundtracks are composed by S Thaman. 'Kalaavathi' and 'Penny' are the two tracks that the filmmakers have released so far. While 'Kalaavathi' was a smash hit, 'Penny,' the second song, featuring Sitara Ghattamaneni's beautiful dance moves has also become a phenomenal hit amongst fans.

The third single from the film will also be available tomorrow. It's the movie's title tune, which will be released tomorrow at 11:07 a.m.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is directed by Parasuram of 'Geetha Govindam' fame and stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the female role with Mahesh Babu.

Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta are producing the film under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus.