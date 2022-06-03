Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh Discuss The Impact Of The Pandemic On Telugu Cinema

'Major', Mahesh Babu's first independent production, starring Adivi Sesh and was released worldwide today to generally positive reviews from both audiences and critics. The duo analysed the impact of the pandemic on Telugu cinema.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the two talked about the role of commercial cinema in the pandemic. “This is a genre which always flourishes. A commercial film is a commercial film and you always want the theatres to rock, roll and laugh. The Telugu industry has been doing sensationally well and I think, after the lockdown, the openings of our films were simply phenomenal. I got calls from other industries wondering what’s happening in Telugu cinema? Did the pandemic really happen?” the producer said.

The actor concludes by saying, “What Bhangra is for Punjabi’s, films are for the Telugu audience.”

