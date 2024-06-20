'Magical' Kasol Floored Vikas Bhalla During 'Pravaah-The Flow' Shoot

"Do not live your life to please others or according to what others expect from you, that is the biggest mistake we make. The earlier you find yourself the better will be your quality of life. After all, one life, so live it right," he added. Talking about working director Simmer Bhatia, Vikas said, "Simmer is a talented director who has clarity in her approach and execution. On the set, she makes her artistes feel extremely comfortable, which is the key to extracting their best work. She’s been a friend for a long time and I was pleasantly surprised with her directorial abilities. I wish her more success in all her future endeavours," Vikas said. Written, directed, and produced by Simmer Bhatia, 'Pravaah-The Flow' stars Maninee De and Sharad Malhotra in the lead.