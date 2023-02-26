Madhuri Dixit On Her Marriage With Shriram Nene: It's Hard

Actor Madhuri Dixit recently spoke about her marriage with her husband Dr Shriram Nene on the latter's YouTube channel, Madhuri said, “It’s tough because of the kind of time you guys have to keep. Whether it's day night and the call schedules, sometimes your every other day call, sometimes you are on like maybe skip one day and you are on call."

She continued, “It’s hard because then you are the one who is looking after the kids, taking them to school, getting them back and stuff like that. Also, the timings, there might have something important happening but you are not there, because you are in the hospital looking after someone else. Sometimes I might be sick and you have to take care of someone else. Those are the things.”

The actor also said, “But I guess it's also so heartening and I always used to feel so proud of you because whenever I saw you being so concerned about the patients you are looking after or fighting for their rights... I know in the hearts of hearts, you are a very good person. In a marriage, it is important to know your partner.”

Madhuri called their marriage a “lovely journey”. She added, “We always had that partnership where we looked after each other and made sure the kids were always looked after, always felt loved and cared for. There are times when it is difficult but there are times when we know whatever we are doing in life is for the good and is something we both want."

Speaking about her life post-marriage, the actor added, “After I got married, I lived my life because we went out, we travelled a lot and we did a lot of adventure sports which I never did earlier. It just enriched my life and made me a better person. It also gave me a flight of fancy sometimes.”

Talking about his wife, Sriram said, “Having a supportive spouse like this, who loves you and cares about you regardless of what happens, is critical to the journey. Both of us have very challenging careers.”

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Madhuri was recently seen in Maja Ma, helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja. The film premiered exclusively on Prime Video. Apart from Madhuri, the film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.