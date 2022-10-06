Madhuri Dixit: My Kids, Husband Still Talk To Me In US Accent All Day Long

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, who married cardiovascular surgeon Shriram Nene and shifted her base to The US during the peak of her career, says that the accent of the country did impact her too. However, it was easy to let that go when she made her move back to India.

"Initially I got the accent because you get influenced by how they are talking so I got influenced too and unless you don’t talk like that, they won't understand so you have to speak like that. But when I came back, the accent slowly started going away and I started getting the Indian accent so it’s very easy to get and lose it also.”

"I don’t say that I didn’t get the accent I did because I lived there for a long time. My kids have an accent, my husband has an accent so they all talk to me in the same accent all day long,” she tells the writer.

During her shift to the US, Madhuri continued her association with the entertainment industry by turning host for a matchmaking show titled, ‘Kahin Na Kahin koi hai,’ a guest on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, and taking the guest seat in Karan Johar’s talk show, ‘Koffee with Karan,’ along with judging dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’’.

She recalled how she had to fly back to India to dub ‘Dance’ properly after the makers pointed out that she used a US accent while dubbing it before. “I remember this example of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.. so I was living there and I came here to do the show so every time I said dance, I said it with an accent because I was living there so that’s what I was used to doing and I had to go back and dub those things because I said dance so that has happened with me before.

Almost a decade later, she shifted back to India and made a comeback in films with YRF’s ‘Aaja Nachle'. So far, she has been part of over 70 films, the majority of them being success stories.

Even her digital debut with ‘Fame Game’ received all the love and adulation and the actor is now gearing up for Prime Video’s First Indian Amazon Original Movie- ‘Maja Ma’ in which she will be seen as a Gujarati housewife who is also a caring wife and lovable mother. She is introduced as a perfect family member in the trailer of the film but the actor believes that nobody is perfect in this world.

'Maja Ma' will start streaming from Oct 6 on Prime Video