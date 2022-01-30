Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Madhur Bhandarkar, Saanand Verma To Collaborate For The Second Time

Actor Saanand Verma's first project together is the filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar for his upcoming film 'India Lockdown'.

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 8:41 pm

Actor Saanand Verma has finished shooting for National Award winning director Madhur Bhandarkar’s next film, 'India Lockdown'. He plays an important character in the anthology. Even before the release of their first collaboration, Verma has come on board for the filmmaker's next story, called 'Bubbly Bouncer'.

“I will be shooting soon for Bubbly Bouncer. Normally, Madhur sir doesn’t repeat actors, but I am extremely grateful to him. I am playing the manager of a club, and the protagonist is Bubbly, who is the bouncer. The shooting will be in Mumbai and for some portions, we will go to Punjab as well. It is a light-hearted drama and has various angles, and every character is quite positive,” Verma tells us.

The actor, who is also seen currently in the popular television show 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai', is no new to the silver screen. He has earlier been part of films such as 'Mardaani', 'Chhichhore' and more recently 'Helmet'.

The actor, who has six films in the pipeline but "can't talk about them" as he is yet to sign the dotted line, will also be seen on a digital platform with the series 'Guilty Minds'.

"The director of 'Guilty Minds' is Shefali Bhushan and stars Shriya Pilgaonkar. She plays a lawyer in the series and so do I but my character, Ravish Goyal is a shrewd person. It's a courtroom drama based purely for entertainment but based on real-life characters. All my projects will be released within three months if things go well," he says.

Meanwhile, Verma has also finished shooting for the second season of 'Apaharan Sabka Katega'. But he is unsure about its release.

“Its official release date is yet to be announced. I am playing the role of Satyanarayan Dubey. The shooting for the second season happened in Serbia and went on for 20-25 days. We finished everything around six months ago. In season one, the story almost had a definite end. So, the story is new in season two and has high voltage drama. It revolves around kidnapping but with a new angle. We have also shot some great action sequences and had fun shooting the same in Serbia. Shooting with the local actors of Serbia was also interesting,” he says.

Madhur Bhandarkar Saanand Verma
